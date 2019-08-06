Someone stole a $2,200 camera, a $1,800 lens and a $400 computer between 10:30 p.m. July 26 and 8:30 a.m. July 27 from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Stewart Avenue.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from the area:

* A prescription pad was stolen at 3 p.m. July 25 from a business in the 800 block of South Wall Street.

* A $600 computer, a $500 television and a $500 stereo were stolen between 7 p.m. July 26 and 8:30 a.m. July 27 at a business in the 300 block of East Whittier Street.

The burglar also caused $800 worth of damage, reports stated.

* A $1,200 computer, $800 cash, a $200 backpack, $200 in miscellaneous items and personal checks were stolen between 3 and 8 a.m. July 30 from a vehicle in the 600 block of South High Street.

* A Nissan Altima was stolen between 5 and 9 a.m. July 29 in the 200 block of Liberty Street.

* Workout clothes and shoes valued at $180 and a $130 set of headphones were stolen at 9 a.m. July 23 from a vehicle parked at the corner of South Front and West Kossuth streets.

* At 1:37 p.m. July 27, $500 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of South Front Street.

The victim told police she returned to her car that afternoon to find someone was sitting in the driver's seat.

The victim confronted the person, who then exited the vehicle and ran away.

* Someone shot a bullet into a residence in the 1100 block of Parsons Avenue between 9 a.m. July 20 and 5:30 p.m. July 26. The victim, who was not home at the time, said his bedroom window was broken and he found a bullet in the drywall.