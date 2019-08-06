Three Hilliard children have set a goal to raise $5,000 for Nationwide Children's Hospital to help find a cure for pediatric cancers.

Even though they were very young at the time, Hailey Pierson and siblings Dylan and Ella Tornes organized the Kids Kick Cancer 1-mile fun run in 2015.

"They were talking about wanting to do something to help cure cancer," said Jennifer Pierson, Hailey's mother.

That's how they came up with the idea for a charity run, she said.

Dylan and Hailey, both 12, are eighth-graders at Weaver Middle School. Ella, 10, is a student at Tharp Sixth Grade School.

This year's fun run, the fifth such event, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, on the Heritage Rail Trail. The trailhead is near Center and Main streets in Hilliard.

The event raised about $1,000 its first year and last year raised more than $3,000, according to the children.

The children said someone they know or are related to has experienced or died from cancer.

Ella and Dylan's maternal great-grandmother died from cancer, Hailey's paternal aunt was diagnosed with cancer and Lisa Vroom, a teacher at Avery Elementary School, recently died from cancer.

Dylan, Ella and Hailey were students at Avery Elementary School and remain neighbors in the Highland Meadows neighborhood, where they raised about $35 in their first hour selling lemonade, chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

This is the first year the children have set up a lemonade stand on Highland Meadows Drive, just east of Avery Road, to raise money.

The children said they planned to be out parts of each day this week, with one of them sign-flipping on Avery Road to attract drivers.

"We all know someone who had cancer or died (and) wanted to do this to help," Ella said.

No registration is required for the run, which is open to participants of all ages.

Dogs and strollers are welcome, too.

Suggested donations are $25 per family, according to give.nationwidechildrens.org.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo