What was reported as a theft July 27 proved to be an incident during which two men engaged in mutual combat, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

No charges were filed in the incident in which one man accused a person of stealing his wallet.

Officers arrived at a residence on the 3400 block of Paxton Drive at 11 p.m. July 27 and observed the two men had minor but visible injuries, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

Neither man wanted to file charges, she said. The wallet was recovered at the scene.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police July 27 that clothes worth $200 were stolen between 6 and 9 p.m. July 24 from a building on the 4100 block of Britton Parkway.

* Two leaf blowers, a chainsaw, a pole pruner, a string trimmer, an edger and multiple personal and corporate credit cards were reported stolen between 10:30 p.m. July 27 and 6:30 a.m. July 28 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Dublin Road. Property loss was reported at $5,781.

* A bicycle worth $414 was reported stolen between 9 and 11 p.m. July 29 from the 3700 block of Rutledge Drive.

* A woman told police items worth $150 were stolen between 11 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. July 29 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Sedge Lane.

* Two 21-year-old men were arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 1:05 a.m. July 26 on the 3600 block of Main Street.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 8:50 a.m. July 26 at Britton Parkway and Riggins Court.

* A 46-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5 a.m. July 26 on the 6100 block of Lampton Pond Drive.

* A 32-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs and a 35-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 12:05 a.m. July 27 at Scioto Darby and Alton Darby Creek roads.

* A 25-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 10:20 p.m. July 28 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

* A 34-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. July 30 on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 1 on the 3700 block of Main Street.