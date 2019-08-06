It's time again to welcome students back for another great school year at our Worthington Schools. The first day of classes is Wednesday, Aug. 14.

In a time of unprecedented growth in our district, I am eager to share the ways we will be moving in a positive direction.

By the 2021-22 school year, we project that our enrollment will be at an all-time high, surpassing our previous enrollment record of 10,818 in 1995. This growth is more than we anticipated.

But we are prepared. We are rebuilding and expanding our middle schools to accommodate this growth, along with adding temporary classroom space at Bluffsview, Evening Street and Worthington Hills elementary schools and McCord Middle School.

We are in the final stages of the design phase for our middle schools, and we plan to share the progress on our work with the community later this fall.

Through the bond issue and operating levy approved by the community last November, we are able to better meet the needs of our ever-changing student body.

This year, we will have 4,000 new Chromebooks so that students and teachers have seamless access to technology and important tools for teaching and learning.

The safety and wellness of our students and staff also is a top priority. SchoolSafe ID, a system that tracks all visitors in our schools, is integrated fully in all of our buildings. We also are pleased to announce that there is now a full-time guidance counselor and nurse in every building, which is essential to the health and well-being of students.

We also are in the process of updating our website, and I invite residents to check it out at worthington.k12.oh.us.

Throughout the school year, you will notice more videos to give you a glimpse into the daily world of our students and teachers in the classroom.

The new "Find It Fast" buttons make content easier than ever to find, the information entries on the school calendars are more detailed than ever and the parent-resource section has direct links to MyPaymentsPlus, FinalForms and many other sites.

In addition, the mobile access to our website is improved.

In Worthington Schools, we continue to strive to meet our mission: "to empower a community of learners who will change the world."

As we begin the 2019-20 school year, I am excited to watch the ways in which our students will succeed and progress.

It's worth it.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.