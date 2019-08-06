There are few better summer traditions than taking to the road with your family and pulling into a campground for outdoor fun.

Doing some hiking and bird watching by day, followed by some stargazing or gathering for a campfire and spooky stories at night sounds pretty good, doesn't it?

Well, whether you're at a state park or in your own backyard, if there's nothing you love 's'more' than camping, the library has everything you need for your next adventure.

Worthington Libraries' Adventure Kits are canvas bags (or other carrying cases) you can check out that are filled with books, accessories and resource lists based on a specific theme. For example, the camping kit includes a dome tent, compass, star-guide map and lantern, plus books like "Best Tent Camping: Ohio," "Camp Cooking in the Wild" and "Spooky Campfire Tales."

Maybe a road trip or nature walk is on your summer agenda. We have kits for those activities, too.

In the Road Trip Kit, you'll find the license-plate game, conversation icebreaker cards and a portable device charger, plus a road atlas and the book "Roadfood."

The Nature Walk Kit contains binoculars, a hands-free flashlight, a bug net and jar and a sketch pad and pencils, as well as the books "Best Hikes Near Columbus," "Families on Foot" and a selection of pocket-naturalist guides.

Expand your horizons with the library's other Adventure Kits. If you'd like to learn to sew or play the ukulele, the kit for the former has a sewing machine and relevant accessories, while the latter has a ukulele and instruction books.

Included in the Magic Kit is a wand; a variety of boxes, balls and cylinders; a pop-up magician's hat and a plush rabbit.

Birding kits have binoculars, field guides and bird-song identification CDs.

If you're heading out for a night of stargazing, check out our kit, which contains a telescope and instruction manual, plus a star-target planisphere and sky guides.

All Worthington Libraries locations have one of each Adventure Kit, which may be checked out for 14 days.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.