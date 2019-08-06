Madison Township residents will pay more for trash-collection services beginning in September.

Madison Township trustees approved a one-year agreement with Local Waste Services on July 23. Residents will be charged $18.04 monthly plus a billing fee of 50 cents under the contract that runs from Sept. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020, township administrator Susan Brobst said.

Residents currently pay $13.92 per month and are billed quarterly for the service, which includes recycling and yard waste. A mobile 96-gallon toter is available for $7.50 per month.

"Since the third-quarter bills have already been sent and paid, customers will see a separate line on their fourth-quarter invoices showing the additional September charge of $4.62," Brobst said. "The only other change is the senior discount (those age 60 or older) increased from $1.50 to $1.80. Everything else remains the same."

Local Waste Services, which is required to send customers a new service guide, collects trash from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays.

By law, all residential properties in Franklin County are required to have trash service. In Madison Township, residents must use the contracted trash hauler, according to the township's website. Businesses may select their own trash hauler.

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio again assisted with the bidding process, which drew one other trash hauler in Rumpke, which had a base bid of $27.06.

"I honestly thought we were going to get hit with $23-$24 a month," trustees Chairman John Pritchard said.

Madison Township is part of SWACO's consortium program, which was created in 2005, with three consortiums representing 21 communities and 85,000 Franklin County households, according SWACO's website.

The consortium, according to the website, "has been assisting communities with realizing greater value from their waste hauling contracts through a competitive collaborative bidding process for curbside trash-, recycling- and yard-waste-hauling services."

Madison Township's current contract with Local Waste Services was for two years.

Pritchard, who was not a trustee when the current contract was negotiated, said it put the township "off cycle" with other municipalities in the consortium that signed three-year agreements and did not see rates increase.

"Local Waste knew they were going to be pretty much the only game in town," Pritchard said of the new contract. "When you have no bargaining power and they're the only game in town, you're going to get hit with a higher rate."

Pritchard said he is confident a one-year deal will lead to better rates in the future.

"We're hoping we get back into the same contract cycle as other consortium members."

