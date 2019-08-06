The amphitheater planned for New Albany is official.

New Albany City Council on Aug. 6 voted 6-0 to approve a resolution authorizing City Manager Joseph Stefanov to enter a lease agreement with the New Albany-Plain Local School District for the amphitheater.

Council member Mike Durik was absent.

Construction of the amphitheater, planned adjacent to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts at 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road and the district campus, could begin this fall and conclude by next fall, according to an Aug. 6 legislative report for council members.

The New Albany Community Authority has been working toward acquiring funding for the facility and is close to beginning construction, Stefanov said.

“It’s been a number of years in the making,” he said.

Plans and fundraising for the amphitheater started taking shape in 2016.

The estimated cost of construction for the amphitheater is $7 million.

Stefanov said the resolution approved Aug. 6 formally designates a home for the amphitheater.

Building it near the McCoy makes sense because the facilities can share programming, he said.

The lease offer the city has prepared for the district would be for 50 years with an option for renewal, Stefanov said.

According to the legislative report, the amphitheater will be built by the New Albany Community Authority and primarily will be funded by grants, naming opportunities and money raised by the New Albany Community Foundation.

The community authority was established in 1992 by the Franklin County commissioners at the request of the New Albany Co. to finance “designated community projects,” according to newalbanycommunityauthority.org. An example is Fodor Road, the website said.

After the amphitheater is constructed, the city will own it, according to the legislative report.

The facility’s annual estimated maintenance cost will be $25,000 to $30,000, based on information provided by CAPA and the city of Westerville, which also has amphitheater, according to the report. CAPA, which is an acronym for the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, manages programs at the McCoy and would be asked to do the same for the amphitheater.

Stefanov said he anticipates bringing another piece of legislation to council members next month for CAPA’s programming role for the amphitheater.

Council members could vote on other matters regarding the project, as well.

“I expect several additional pieces of legislation,” he said.

