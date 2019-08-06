The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a laser level and other items, together worth $845, were stolen from a business in the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center.

The theft was reported at 6:42 p.m. July 24.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A woman's purse and cellphone, together worth $632, were stolen in the 4800 block of West Powell Road in a theft reported at 7:44 p.m. July 26.

* Gasoline valued at $22 was stolen from a business in the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway in a theft reported at 4:29 p.m. July 29.

* A Westerville resident reported the theft of a pair of wireless earbuds July 26 in the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, but contacted the sheriff's office later to report the earbuds had been found and no theft occurred.