A new partnership for the 2019-20 school year will enable four Canal Winchester High School seniors to get biomedical science instruction alongside Pickerington students at the OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus, 1010 Refugee Road.

This school year will mark the fifth that students from Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North will take STEM-based classes -- those rooted in science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- at the medical campus.

The biomedical science course for seniors is taught by Andy Harris, the STEM biomedical science coordinator for Pickerington Schools. The course covers biochemical and physiological functions, anatomy, epidemiology and pharmacology in a setting that allows students to interact with, observe and hear from doctors and other health-care professionals working at the campus.

"We have a 2,000-square-foot space at OhioHealth," Harris said. "More than 200 Pickerington students have completed the program (in the past four years)."

Because there is an excess of space at the facility, Pickerington Schools officials agreed to partner this year with the Canal Winchester district. The four CWHS seniors will join the 63 Pickerington students enrolled in the class.

"We decided to sit down at the table and said, 'Hey, this is a great opportunity,'" Harris said. "Canal doesn't really have the space we do.

"All of these students are treated like this is an internship. At the end of the day, our main goal is to get these kids jobs in the job market. OhioHealth, they have a big stake in this because they want to hire kids, and it's one of those situations where everybody wins and more minds create better outcomes."

Canal Winchester Assistant Superintendent Kiya Hunt said the number of Canal Winchester students taking the class could increase to as many as seven over the next few years.

"Canal Winchester can't recreate what is offered to the students at Pickerington through OhioHealth," Hunt said. "Their program is recognized nationally.

"We wanted to reach out to Pickerington to see if our students could receive the same coursework and experiences."

Hunt said she hopes this agreement will herald future partnerships with Pickerington Schools that could lead to better and more specialized instruction for students in both districts.

"The hospital builds relationships for the kids," she said.

"Not only are they able to get instruction, but they're (also) able to get in other areas of the building and learn about hospital jobs."

Hunt said Canal Winchester won't pay Pickerington for extending the program to Canal Winchester students, but Pickerington will receive federal per-pupil funding that otherwise would go to Canal Winchester.

Overall, Harris said, 1,000 Pickerington students in grades 7-12 are taking STEM classes.

The arrangement with Canal Winchester doesn't preclude more Pickerington students from taking the biomedical science class.

However, if classroom space becomes an issue, Canal Winchester students could be cut from the rolls. Right now, Harris said, space is not an issue.

"We do biomedical innovations," he said. "It's a big project-oriented experience. Students will do things like get heart rates from 10 people or give presentations and statistics to doctors and nurses who ask them questions and provide feedback.

"There are also students shadowing areas of the hospital."

Harris said the class helps students get a jump on biomedical classes they might take in college and establishes relationships that could benefit them through internships while they're still in school or in jobs after they graduate from college.

"Most of the kids are interested in going into this field," he said. "We ask them what their intended major is, where they are hoping to go to school.

"This helps get kids on track for jobs. It provides a network. Who knows what STEM is going to be in another five years, but as a country, we realized about 15 years ago, we didn't have enough people in health care."

