An Alfred Hitchcock thriller filmed in an old building -- appropriate for the venue -- is the next featured movie to be presented in the Green Lawn Abbey Preservation Association's Movie Under the Stars series.

"Rebecca," starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, will be screened at dusk, around 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at the mausoleum, 700 Greenlawn Ave.

"Everyone knows it; everyone loves it -- it's a classic," said Kate Matheny, a member of the preservation association's board of trustees.

The movie will be shown on a giant projector screen on the abbey's lawn.

Admission is $5.

Guests are invited to arrive early for a picnic that starts at 7:30 p.m. Vendor Skyward Grille will have food for sale, or participants may bring their own.

The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 10, although food would not be available for purchase.

The movie, which won two Academy Awards in 1940, involves widower Maxim de Winter, who takes his young bride and the housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, to live in Manderley, his estate by the sea.

The memory of Rebecca, de Winter's first wife, is a constant presence at the house. The plot focuses on Rebecca's mysterious death, Danvers' obsession with the departed woman and the new Mrs. de Winter's devotion to her husband.

"It's just a real fit for us," Matheny said. "It's not too creepy. It's suspenseful."

"Rebecca" is the third of four films to be shown in the association's series, held June through September at the Abbey.

"It's one of those really moody, atmospheric stories," said Janice Loebakka, president of the preservation association.

"It's romantic; it's suspenseful -- it's just a great Alfred Hitchcock classic."

The final movie of the season will be "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," scheduled Sept. 13.

The movie showings are among several fundraisers held throughout the year to benefit the Abbey, which opened in 1929. All of the money raised goes toward the building's restoration or beautification of the grounds, Matheny said.

"It's one of many programs we offer and it's always popular," she said. "People enjoy the movie."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary