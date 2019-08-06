Construction is continuing on two new hotels in Hilliard's Cemetery Road corridor west of Interstate 270.

An Avid Hotel is being built at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive, and a TownePlace Suites is under construction on Lyman Drive, east of Britton Parkway. Both are expected to open in the first half of 2020.

Multiple floors have been completed for the Avid Hotel, a 4-story, 84-room facility. The 84 rooms are eight rooms fewer than the 92-room hotel originally proposed.

The hotel site formerly was home to a McDonald's.

Sujay Mehta of the Hilliard Hotel Group, the developer of the site, described the Avid Hotel as "a new generation hotel that offers the luxury brand and more affordable pricing."

"It will have a modern feel to it, from the furniture, colors, look and technology," Mehta said Aug. 2. "It will be a beautiful building that will bring vibrancy to the gateway of Hilliard."

InterContinental Hotels Group, which operates the Holiday Inn Express brand, is building the Avid Hotel.

It will be among the approximately 10 Avid Hotels worldwide and the only one in Ohio, according to Mehta, but more than 100 additional hotels worldwide "are in the pipeline," he said.

"We believe (Hilliard) is growing, and our (hotel) has excellent positioning and location," Mehta said. "We believe there is a need in this area for a hotel like Avid. It will bring in a mix of corporate and leisure travelers."

The Avid Hotel should be open by early next year, he said.

To the north of Avid Hotel, construction is underway on a $12.6 million, 94-room TownePlace Suites, a Marriott brand, on a portion of the former site of JD Equipment, 4079 Lyman Drive.

The 5.6-acre parcel is on the west side of Lyman Drive, south of All Seasons Drive and east of Britton Parkway.

Innsight Hospitality LLC is building the TownePlace Suites on about 2.5 acres at the back of the parcel, Mark Patel of Luxe Hotels, the construction-management company for the project, said in April.

"Currently, we are on track to have the (TownePlace) in Hilliard open the second quarter of 2020," said Brian T. Zilch, president of HiFive Development Services, the design-build contractor for the hotel.

The TownePlace Suites will include an indoor pool, fitness areas and "extra amenities" not common to all hotels in the brand, Patel said in April.

Plans for a third hotel in the corridor remain on indefinite hold.

David Kozar, a principal of Indus Hotels, the developer of a proposed Tru by Hilton on Lyman Drive, said Aug. 2 there is no timeline for the hotel's construction.

The 4-story, 97-room Tru by Hilton would be built immediately west of the Hampton Inn & Suites at 3950 Lyman Drive.

A lot split would create a new address for the hotel.

Hilliard has approved its construction, but there is no timeline to build it, according to Kozar.

If all three hotels are completed, it would increase the number of hotels in the city limits to seven.

Hilliard also has the Hampton Inn & Suites at 3950 Lyman Drive, a Rodeway Inn at 3950 Parkway Lane, a Homewood Suites at 3841 Park Mill Run Drive and a Best Western at 3831 Park Mill Run Drive.

The city has a 6% bed tax applied to each hotel room rented per night.

