An advertising company responsible for a controversial billboard in Northland is taking it down.

Chris Avondet, general manager of the Columbus office of Lamar Advertising Co., which provides the billboard space just west of Maple Canyon Avenue, said the company changed its position to not let the message stand.

Some people in the community had said the advertising sent the wrong message after mass fatal shootings in Dayton and in El Paso, Texas.

When first contacted the morning of Aug. 6, Avondet said he hadn't received any complaints about the billboard.

He said that its removal, however, would be taken into consideration.

The billboard was getting some blowback after the mass shootings and after Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun-control initiatives.

The advertising, on the south side of East Dublin-Granville Road just west of Maple Canyon Avenue, depicts an elderly woman holding a helmet in one hand and a firearm in the other, with the words, “It’s my birthday b*tch.”

Although it is a billboard promoting an airsoft rifle that shoots pellets, people in the neighborhood have complained that it’s insensitive and bad timing, said Bill Logan, vice chairman of the Northland Community Council development committee.

The billboard appears to be an advertisement for social-media star Ross Smith, who has a Galena mailing address and has 5.5 million followers on Facebook. The woman on the billboard is referred to as his 93-year-old “grandma,” who also appears in his videos. They create zany videos, some involving airsoft guns, which Ross posts to his various social-media accounts.

Ross could not be reached for comment.

“That’s been up since last week, so it has been prior to any of the unfortunate situations,” Avondet had said Aug. 6.

