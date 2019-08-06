Westerville police said a 27-year-old Westerville resident was arrested after stealing items at 5:51 p.m. July 26 from a business in the first block of Schrock Road.

At the scene, the man also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after the officers conducted a search. The substance was confiscated to be tested, and the man was transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent police reports, a Westerville resident filed a report after a fraudulent purchase was made using one of her credit cards at 4:23 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Canterbrick Street.

She stated the total loss was $126.77, according to reports. She was told to contact the Columbus Division of Police with the information.