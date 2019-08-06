Whitehall police reported a man was stabbed at 10:35 p.m. July 31 inside an apartment in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

Police had responded to an open 911 line at the apartment building, according to reports.

The victim identified the man who stabbed him as his neighbor, but the suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, reports said.

Police said a "large amount of blood" was found in the parking lot of the apartment building.

Security-camera footage showed the suspect ran away after the confrontation, reports said.

Police entered the suspect's apartment and found it unoccupied.

Bloody clothes and a 2-inch lock-blade knife reportedly were found at the scene.

Whitehall medics transported the victim to Mount Carmel East.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A robbery was reported at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane.

A man told police a known woman took his shotgun after threatening him with it.

The man told police the woman, whom he has known "since childhood" and with whom he has a "an off-and-on sexual relationship," went to his apartment to demand $400 he allegedly owes her.

The woman offered to drive the man to an ATM and he initially agreed, but when the man saw another man had driven the woman to his apartment, he refused to go and told the woman he would get her money the next day, according to reports.

The man told police the woman sneaked in behind him after he returned to his apartment and picked up his shotgun.

The woman reportedly pointed the gun at him and threatened to shoot him, but after the man said the gun was not loaded, the woman took it and fled with the unknown driver, police said.

The man told police he does not have a phone number for the woman; rather, she just "shows up" at his apartment.

* Police arrested a 38-year-old woman for robbery at 3:35 p.m. July 28 in the 900 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Police arrested a 38-year-old Columbus woman for disorderly conduct and public intoxication at 7:15 a.m. July 29 in the 4300 block of East Main Street after responding to a report of an assault at the location.

* Burglaries were reported at 3:05 p.m. July 30 in the 600 block of Elaine Road; at 7:15 p.m. July 30 in the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; and at 10:45 p.m. July 30 in the 300 block of Whitehall Drive.

* Thefts were reported at 9:45 p.m. July 29 in the 4400 block of East Main Street; at 2:05 p.m. July 31 in the 4200 block of Doney Street; and at 8:50 p.m. July 31 and 5 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 12:10 a.m. July 29 in the first block of Beechford Road; at 6:50 a.m. July 30 in the 200 block of South Yearling Road; and at 9:15 p.m. July 31 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 9:20 a.m. July 28 in the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 800 block of Bucknell Road; at 12:55 p.m. July 30 in the first block of Beechcreek Road; at 10 a.m. July 31 in the 4800 block of Etna Road; at 5:50 p.m. July 31 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 3 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 4000 block of Doney Street; and at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 2 a.m. July 29 at South Yearling Road and East Mound Street.