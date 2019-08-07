In addition to deciding the next Gahanna mayor this fall in a race between Laurie Jadwin and Ryan Jolley, selected in the May primary, and write-in candidate Brandon McCorkle voters will also find several candidates for local races.

Voters in Jefferson and Mifflin township will elect a fiscal officer and trustee.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a proposed 3-mill levy for police department operations in Mifflin Township, the following will be on the ballot in Gahanna and Jefferson and Mifflin townships:

Gahanna city attorney

Challengers: Raymond J. Mularski, Tricia A. Sprankle

Incumbent not running: Shane Ewald

Gahanna City Council

(all at-large, three to be elected)

Incumbents: Karen J. Angelou, Nancy R. McGregor

Challengers: Merisa Bowers, John M. Hicks, Mike Hroncich

Incumbent not running: Brian Metzbower

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools

(two board members to be elected)

Incumbents: Daphne Moehring, Beryl Brown Piccolantonio

Challengers: Jon Handler

Jefferson Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Ken Jones

Jefferson Township trustee

Incumbent: Mike Rowan

Mifflin Township fiscal officer

Challenger: Rick Duff

Incumbent not running: Joe Spanovich (appointee)

Mifflin Township trustee

(one to be elected)

Incumbent: Richard J. Angelou

Challenger: Michael J. Bridges Jr.

