In addition to deciding the next Gahanna mayor this fall in a race between Laurie Jadwin and Ryan Jolley, selected in the May primary, and write-in candidate Brandon McCorkle voters will also find several candidates for local races.
Voters in Jefferson and Mifflin township will elect a fiscal officer and trustee.
The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
In addition to a proposed 3-mill levy for police department operations in Mifflin Township, the following will be on the ballot in Gahanna and Jefferson and Mifflin townships:
Gahanna city attorney
Challengers: Raymond J. Mularski, Tricia A. Sprankle
Incumbent not running: Shane Ewald
Gahanna City Council
(all at-large, three to be elected)
Incumbents: Karen J. Angelou, Nancy R. McGregor
Challengers: Merisa Bowers, John M. Hicks, Mike Hroncich
Incumbent not running: Brian Metzbower
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools
(two board members to be elected)
Incumbents: Daphne Moehring, Beryl Brown Piccolantonio
Challengers: Jon Handler
Jefferson Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Ken Jones
Jefferson Township trustee
Incumbent: Mike Rowan
Mifflin Township fiscal officer
Challenger: Rick Duff
Incumbent not running: Joe Spanovich (appointee)
Mifflin Township trustee
(one to be elected)
Incumbent: Richard J. Angelou
Challenger: Michael J. Bridges Jr.
