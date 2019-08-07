The Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff ballots in the Nov. 5 election will be missing several incumbents who have decided not to run for reelection.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

Both communities will have new mayors. Grandview Heights Mayor Ray DeGraw is not seeking a fifth term and Marble Cliff Mayor Kent Studebaker will step down after serving two full terms.

Neither of the incumbent Grandview Heights school board members whose seats are up for election filed as candidates. Debbie Brannan has served two terms on the board and Melissa Palmisciano is completing her first term.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

The following candidates will be on the ballot in Grandview and Marble Cliff:

Grandview Heights mayor

Challengers: Greta Kearns and Steve Reynolds, both Grandview Heights City Council members

Incumbent not running: Ray DeGraw

Grandview Heights City Council (three seats)

Incumbents: Emily Keeler

Challengers: Ryan E. Edwards, Rebekah Hatzifotinos

Grandview school board (two seats)

Challengers: Emily Gephart, Kevin Guse

Marble Cliff mayor

Challenger: Matthew Cincione, Marble Cliff Village Council president

Incumbent not running: Kent Studebaker

Marble Cliff Village Council (two seats)

Incumbents: Joanne Taylor, Kendy Troiano

Challenger: Jeff Smith

