Hilliard and Norwich Township voters will see races for school board and City Council and two charter-amendment issues when they head to the polls this fall.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues are to be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person voting and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill 10-year renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following will be on the ballot Nov. 5 in Hilliard and in Brown and Norwich townships:

Hilliard Board of Education

Incumbent: Nadia Long

Challengers: Brian Morgan, Jon Parker-Jones, Brian Perry and Stasi Trout

Incumbent not running: Heather Keck

“I have felt so privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the district for eight years. There are some really great people running for election, we will be in good hands,” said Keck, who will complete her second four-year term Dec. 31.

Two seats are up for election; the other three seats are mid-term and will be elected in 2021.

Hilliard City Council

Republican incumbents: Pete Marsh and Omar Tarazi

Republican challenger: Bob Stepp

Democrat challengers: Tina Cottone, Deryck Richardson II and Cynthia Vermillion

Incumbent not running: Nathan Painter

Because Hilliard City Council has a partisan primary, the field of Democrat and Republican candidates was determined earlier this year.

Three Democrat and four Republican candidates met a filing deadline in February for each party’s potential May 7 primary, but then Republican Albert Iosue, a former Hilliard council member who resigned to accept the city’s service-director job, withdrew his bid for a new council term beginning in 2020.

Because neither party had a number of candidates that exceeded the number of open seats, neither primary was necessary.

Hilliard charter amendments

One of the two proposed charter amendments would abolish partisan primary elections. The other amendment is for “general updates.”

Brown Township trustees

Incumbent: Pam Sayre (unopposed)

Brown Township fiscal officer

Challenger: Becky Kent (unopposed)

Incumbent not running: Greg Ruwe

Norwich Township trustees

Incumbent: Tim Roberts (unopposed)

Norwich Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Jamie Miles (unopposed)

The other two trustee seats in Brown and Norwich township are up for election in 2021.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo