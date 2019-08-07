Jerome Township residents will decide this fall whether to approve a 5.5-mill, five-year fire levy.

If voters approve the levy, a property owner would pay an additional $192.50 per $100,000 of home valuation. The 5.5-mill levy is expected to generate $1,915,478 of tax revenue annually.

The filing deadline with the county elections boards for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. today, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

Two incumbent trustees up for election this fall did not file, according to the Franklin County and Union County elections boards. Jerome Township trustee Ron Rhodes and Washington Township trustee Gene Bostic did not file, according to the elections boards’ list of candidates.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections boards by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

The following candidates have filed to appear on the ballot in Dublin and in Jerome and Washington townships:

Dublin City Council (five seats, nonpartisan)

Incumbents: Christina Alutto and Christine Amorose Groomes

Challengers: Sandi Allen, Andrew Keeler, Ajay Styapriya

Incumbent not running: Michael Keenan

Dublin Board of Education (two seats)

Incumbents: Scott Melody, Christopher Valentine

Jerome Township trustees (one seat)

Incumbents: None

Challengers: Ken Gordon, Mark Spagnuolo, Megan Sloat

Incumbent not running: Ron Rhodes

Jerome Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Robert Caldwell

Washington Township trustees (one seat)

Incumbents: None

Challenger: Jan Rozanski

Incumbent not running: Gene Bostic

Washington Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Joyce Robinson

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah