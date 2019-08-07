Jerome Township residents will decide this fall whether to approve a 5.5-mill, five-year fire levy.
If voters approve the levy, a property owner would pay an additional $192.50 per $100,000 of home valuation. The 5.5-mill levy is expected to generate $1,915,478 of tax revenue annually.
The filing deadline with the county elections boards for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. today, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
Two incumbent trustees up for election this fall did not file, according to the Franklin County and Union County elections boards. Jerome Township trustee Ron Rhodes and Washington Township trustee Gene Bostic did not file, according to the elections boards’ list of candidates.
All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections boards by Aug. 27.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
The following candidates have filed to appear on the ballot in Dublin and in Jerome and Washington townships:
Dublin City Council (five seats, nonpartisan)
Incumbents: Christina Alutto and Christine Amorose Groomes
Challengers: Sandi Allen, Andrew Keeler, Ajay Styapriya
Incumbent not running: Michael Keenan
Dublin Board of Education (two seats)
Incumbents: Scott Melody, Christopher Valentine
Jerome Township trustees (one seat)
Incumbents: None
Challengers: Ken Gordon, Mark Spagnuolo, Megan Sloat
Incumbent not running: Ron Rhodes
Jerome Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Robert Caldwell
Washington Township trustees (one seat)
Incumbents: None
Challenger: Jan Rozanski
Incumbent not running: Gene Bostic
Washington Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Joyce Robinson
