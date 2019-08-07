Powell-area voters in November will see a lively City Council race and a battle for a single seat on the Liberty Township board of trustees that's missing a big name.
The filing deadline with the Delaware County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The list of candidates who filed was posted at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 7 by the board.
Liberty Township trustee and incumbent Melanie Leneghan is not listed. She hasn't returned calls for comment, but when emailed about whether she would seek another term, she replied, "Not at this time."
The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
All valid petitions of candidacy will be certified by Aug. 19, per the Delaware County Board of Elections website.
Residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 7 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
In addition to statewide issues and races, the following will be on the ballot in various parts of southern Delaware County:
Powell City Council (three seats)
Incumbents: Jon Bennehoof, Dan Swartwout
Challengers: Heather Karr, Nicole Scott, Christopher Shear, Gary Yashko
Incumbent not running: Brendan Newcomb
Liberty Township trustee (one seat)
Challengers: Scott Donaldson, Melanie Farkas, Bryan Newell
Incumbent not running: Melanie Leneghan
Liberty Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Nancy Denutte
Challenger: Rick Karr
Orange Township trustee (one seat)
Incumbent: Lisa Knapp
Challengers: Ben Grumbles, Robert Quigley
Orange Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Wesley Mayer
Challenger: Lisa Kraft
Olentangy Local School District board (three seats)
Incumbents: Kevin O'Brien, Mindy Patrick
Challenger: Lakesha Wyse
Incumbents not running: Roger Bartz
Berlin Township trustee (one seat)
Incumbents: Ronald Bullard
Berlin Township fiscal officer
Incumbents: Claudia Smith
Genoa Township trustee (one seat)
Challengers: Larry King, Renee Vaughan
Incumbent not running: Frank Dantonio
Genoa Township fiscal officer
Incumbents: Patrick Myers
In addition, several townships will place levies on the November ballot. These include:
Berlin Township, renewal of 2.98-mill, five-year fire levy
Genoa Township, replacement of a 1.1-mill, five-year roads levy with a 1-mill increase
Orange Township, renewal of a 0.5-mill, three-year parks and recreation levy.
editorial@thisweeknews.com
@ThisWeekNews