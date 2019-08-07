Powell-area voters in November will see a lively City Council race and a battle for a single seat on the Liberty Township board of trustees that's missing a big name.

The filing deadline with the Delaware County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The list of candidates who filed was posted at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 7 by the board.

Liberty Township trustee and incumbent Melanie Leneghan is not listed. She hasn't returned calls for comment, but when emailed about whether she would seek another term, she replied, "Not at this time."

The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All valid petitions of candidacy will be certified by Aug. 19, per the Delaware County Board of Elections website.

Residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 7 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to statewide issues and races, the following will be on the ballot in various parts of southern Delaware County:

Powell City Council (three seats)

Incumbents: Jon Bennehoof, Dan Swartwout

Challengers: Heather Karr, Nicole Scott, Christopher Shear, Gary Yashko

Incumbent not running: Brendan Newcomb

Liberty Township trustee (one seat)

Challengers: Scott Donaldson, Melanie Farkas, Bryan Newell

Incumbent not running: Melanie Leneghan

Liberty Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Nancy Denutte

Challenger: Rick Karr

Orange Township trustee (one seat)

Incumbent: Lisa Knapp

Challengers: Ben Grumbles, Robert Quigley

Orange Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Wesley Mayer

Challenger: Lisa Kraft

Olentangy Local School District board (three seats)

Incumbents: Kevin O'Brien, Mindy Patrick

Challenger: Lakesha Wyse

Incumbents not running: Roger Bartz

Berlin Township trustee (one seat)

Incumbents: Ronald Bullard

Berlin Township fiscal officer

Incumbents: Claudia Smith

Genoa Township trustee (one seat)

Challengers: Larry King, Renee Vaughan

Incumbent not running: Frank Dantonio

Genoa Township fiscal officer

Incumbents: Patrick Myers

In addition, several townships will place levies on the November ballot. These include:

Berlin Township, renewal of 2.98-mill, five-year fire levy

Genoa Township, replacement of a 1.1-mill, five-year roads levy with a 1-mill increase

Orange Township, renewal of a 0.5-mill, three-year parks and recreation levy.

