No challengers have filed to run in the general election against officeholders in New Albany, Plain Township or the New Albany-Plain Local School District.

A charter-amendment request also will be on the ballot.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill 10-year renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following will be on the ballot in New Albany:

New Albany City Council

Mayor Sloan Spalding, Marlene Brisk, Mike Durik and Kasey Kist

Plain Township

Trustee David Olmstead and fiscal officer Bud Zappitelli

New Albany-Plain Local

School board members Phil Derrow and Paul Naumoff

Charter amendment

Most of the changes are housekeeping in nature, according to city attorney Mitch Banchefsky. They include:

* Changing references from “village” to “city." New Albany officially became a city in 2011 after surpassing the U.S. Census Bureau’s population threshold of 5,000.

* Defining the city’s form of government as a council-manager plan.

* Making it clear that any qualified council member or other qualified individual may serve as magistrate for New Albany Mayor’s Court. Lawyers with the required training may preside over the court, Banchefsky said.

* Selecting a new president pro tempore every year instead of every two years.

* Allowing City Council to begin proceedings to compel a member to forfeit his or her seat if he or she has three unexcused regular-meeting absences in a 12-month period. The current charter says three consecutive meeting absences are required to begin this process.

* Labeling any police positions above the level of sergeant as unclassified. Officers at sergeant rank and below currently are classified employees and would continue to be, Banchefsky said. The chief is the department’s only unclassified employee, so the change would help the department if it chose to add other higher-ranked leaders, he said.

