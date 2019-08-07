If all candidates meeting the Aug. 7 filing deadline for the November election are certified by the Delaware County Board of Elections on Aug. 18, Delaware City Council will have at least two new members at the end of the year.

Anthony Saadey, board of elections deputy director, said the filings are unofficial until the board completes the certification.

In addition to statewide issues and races, the following candidates will appear on Delaware- and Sunbury-area ballots:

Delaware City Council

First Ward seat: incumbent Chris Jones

Second Ward seat: incumbent Lisa Keller, Mike Rush, Stephen Tackett

Third Ward seat: Cory Hoffman, George McNab. Incumbent Jim Browning did not file.

Fourth Ward seat: Drew Farrell, Sarah Jantausch. Incumbent Kyle Rohrer did not file; he is unopposed for the Delaware Municipal Court judge term commencing Jan. 1.

Delaware City Schools board (two seats)

Incumbents: Ted Backus and Matthew Weller

Big Walnut Local School District board (two seats)

Incumbent: Andrew Wecker

Challengers: Sherri Dorsch, Stephen Fujii (Liana Lee is unopposed for a two-year term)

Sunbury mayor

Incumbent: Tommy Hatfield

Sunbury Village Council (two seats)

Incumbent: Timothy Gose

Galena mayor

Incumbent: Thomas Hopper

Challenger: Jill Love

Berkshire Township trustee (one seat)

Incumbent: Bill Holtry

Challenger: Josh Varble

Harlem Township trustee (one seat)

Incumbent: Jerry Paul

Challenger: Shane O'Farrell

