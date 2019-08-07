Westerville voters will see proposed tax issues from the school district and city, as well as several candidates for local races, when they head to the polls this fall.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

Westerville City Schools

The Westerville City School District has a 1.95-mill bond issue and 5.9-mill operating levy on the ballot.

The proposed operating levy, to begin collection in 2021, would allow the district to maintain programs and services at the current level.

If approved, the estimated annual cost of the 5.9-mill operating levy and 1.95-mill bond issue to the owner of a $100,000 home would be $274.75.

In addition to the operating levy, a 1.95-mill bond issue is being proposed, which would generate $103 million. It would commence in 2019. It is intended to provide funding for a new middle school, new elementary school, safety and security updates districtwide, renovations and additions at Annehurst and Whittier elementary schools, renovations at Hawthorne Elementary School and address facilities assessment needs at Hanby, Emerson and Longfellow elementary schools.

Westerville city bond issue

The city of Westerville has a proposed 0.96 bond issue on the ballot to pay for improving the city’s public safety facilities, commencing in 2020.

In addition to the levy and bond issues, the following candidates have filed:

Westerville Board of Education

Incumbents: Vaughn E. Bell (appointed in November 2018)

Challengers: Jennifer Aultman, Vashitta Johnson

Incumbent not running: Gerrie Cotter

Westerville City Council

Incumbent: Craig Treneff

Challengers: Diana Conley, Doug Rankin, Aileen Wagner, Kenneth L. Wright

Blendon Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Shawn S. Smith

Blendon Township trustee

Incumbent: James Welch

