Whitehall voters will see a race for City Council when they head to the polls this fall, but the school board race appears to be decided -- unless a write-in candidate emerges.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues are to be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person voting and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

The following will be on the ballot Nov. 5 in Whitehall:

Whitehall Board of Education

Incumbents: Mike Adkins, Jeffrey Lees and Zach Wright

Barring a certified write-in candidate, the Nov. 5 election for Whitehall school board will be uncontested.

Wright was appointed earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Blythe Wood. His term expires Dec. 31, 2021.

The election was necessary because Wood resigned during the first two years of her four-year term.

Adkins and Lees are seeking new four-year terms that begin Jan. 1 and extend to Dec. 31, 2023.

Whitehall City Council at-large member

Incumbents: Bob Bailey, Karen Conison and Wes Kantor

Challenger: Gerald Dixon

Whitehall City Council president:

Challenger; Tom Potter

Incumbent not running: Jim Graham

Whitehall mayor

Incumbent: Kim Maggard

Whitehall city attorney

Incumbent: Mike Bivens

Whitehall treasurer

Incumbent: Steve Quincel

