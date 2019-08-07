Thirteen Worthington City Council candidates will be among the local contingent seeking office in the city, Worthington Schools and Perry and Sharon townships on the November ballot.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 1.5-mill five-year renewal levy for roads in Perry Township and a 3.1-mill 10-year renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following will be on the ballot in Worthington and the two townships:

Worthington City Council

(13 candidates, 3 seats)

Challengers: Candy Brooks, Peter Bucher, Paul Dorothy, Michael D. Farley, Barton Hacker, Seth Kraut, Eddie Pauline, Jennifer Rhoads, Micheal Troper, Karen Filina Wilson

Incumbents: Doug Foust, Bonnie Michael, Doug Smith

Worthington school board

(3 candidates, 2 seats)

Challengers: Amy Lloyd, Kelly Needleman

Incumbent: Charlie Wilson

Incumbent who did not file: Julie Keegan

Perry Township trustee

(1 candidate, 1 seat)

Incumbent: Chet Chaney

Perry Township fiscal officer

(1 candidate)

Incumbent: Michele Elliott

Sharon Township trustee

(1 candidate, 1 seat)

Incumbent: Lindsay Duffey

Sharon Township fiscal officer

(1 candidate)

Challenger: Anthony E. Palmer Jr.

Incumbent who did not file: John S. O’Keeffe

