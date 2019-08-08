Bexley voters will see one school levy and several candidates on local races when they head to the polls this fall.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Bexley:

Bexley City Schools

Bexley City Schools is seeking a 9-mill continuing (permanent) operating levy. If approved, the levy is expected to generate about $5 million per year for the district and cost residents approximately $315 annually per $100,000 of home market value, according to the district’s estimates. Collection would begin in 2020, according to information on the district’s website: bexleyschools.org/LevyInformation.aspx.

Bexley Board of Education

Incumbent: Mike Denison

Challengers: Sarah Ackman, Alissha Mitchell, Victoria Powers and April Walsh.

Bexley mayor

Incumbent Ben Kessler is running unopposed.

Bexley City Council (nonpartisan)

Incumbents: Mary Gottesman and Troy Markham

Challengers: Joel Greff, Matt Klingler, Meagan Matteson, Ian Nickey, Jen Robinson and Jessica Saad.

Incumbents not running: Steve Keyes and Tim Madison

