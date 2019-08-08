Grove City, Jackson Township and Urbancrest voters will see several candidates in local races when they head to the polls this November.
The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
The following candidates will be running in Grove City, Jackson Township and Urbancrest.
South-Western Schools
Incumbent: Robert Ragland
Challenger: Anthony Caldwell
Incumbent not running: Mindy Garverick
Grove City mayor
Incumbent: Richard "Ike" Stage
Challengers: Steve Robinette
Grove City Council
Ward 2
Challengers: Melissa J. Anderson and Jeffrey E. Buskirk
Incumbent not running: Jeff Davis
Ward 4
Incumbent: Roby Schottke
At-Large
Challengers: John G. Galasso and Aaron C. Schlabach
Incumbent not running: Steve Robinette
Jackson Township trustee
Challengers: Daphne Hawk and Ronald A. McClure
Incumbent not running: Stephen Bowshier
Jackson Township fiscal officer
Incumbent: Ron Grossman
Urbancrest mayor
Incumbent: Joseph L. Barnes Sr.
Challenger: Carl N. Smith
Urbancrest village council
Incumbent: S. Henry Warr
Challengers: Lacy D. Wallace Jr and Nikky Ziglar-Zimmerman.
Incumbent not running: Deborah Larkin Jackson
Urbancrest board of public affairs
Incumbent: Lolita A. Wallace
