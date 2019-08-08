Grove City, Jackson Township and Urbancrest voters will see several candidates in local races when they head to the polls this November.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

The following candidates will be running in Grove City, Jackson Township and Urbancrest.

South-Western Schools

Incumbent: Robert Ragland

Challenger: Anthony Caldwell

Incumbent not running: Mindy Garverick

Grove City mayor

Incumbent: Richard "Ike" Stage

Challengers: Steve Robinette

Grove City Council

Ward 2

Challengers: Melissa J. Anderson and Jeffrey E. Buskirk

Incumbent not running: Jeff Davis

Ward 4

Incumbent: Roby Schottke

At-Large

Challengers: John G. Galasso and Aaron C. Schlabach

Incumbent not running: Steve Robinette

Jackson Township trustee

Challengers: Daphne Hawk and Ronald A. McClure

Incumbent not running: Stephen Bowshier

Jackson Township fiscal officer

Incumbent: Ron Grossman

Urbancrest mayor

Incumbent: Joseph L. Barnes Sr.

Challenger: Carl N. Smith

Urbancrest village council

Incumbent: S. Henry Warr

Challengers: Lacy D. Wallace Jr and Nikky Ziglar-Zimmerman.

Incumbent not running: Deborah Larkin Jackson

Urbancrest board of public affairs

Incumbent: Lolita A. Wallace

