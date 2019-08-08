A botanical brewery from Chicago will be the newest addition to Easton Town Center.

Forbidden Root plans to open its second location in the popular central Ohio shopping destination in November.

The bar and restaurant is part of a $500 million project that will culminate in several new buildings at Easton’s north end. The establishment, which will be near Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, opened in Chicago in 2016 and features such eclectic beers as Strawberry Basil Hefeweizen and Sparkling Rose Ale but also offers such traditional favorites as New England-style IPAs.

