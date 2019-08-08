Student drivers at each of Hilliard City Schools' three high schools might be able to save $36 if the school board approves a proposal to eliminate parking fees.

Superintendent John Marschhausen said he would present the proposal to the school board Monday, Aug. 12.

I will be recommending that the@HilliardSchools Board of Education eliminate parking fees@BradleyHS@Hilliard_Darby@DavidsonHS for the 2019-20 School Year. Students will still need to register vehicles, but without a fee.#Ready4Tomorrowpic.twitter.com/n1YtsDIHAl

— John Marschhausen (@drjcm)August 8, 2019

Board approval is required because the $36 parking fee is outlined in the student handbook and amendments to it require board approval, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

Raterman would not elaborate on the reason Marschhausen announced the proposal, but she confirmed he will ask board members Aug. 12 and consideration is expected.

