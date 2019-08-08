Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Aug. 8-15.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Photo Group: Image Review, 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Nature Center. Photographers of all skill levels can share photos and receive feedback.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn yoga movements in an outdoor setting.

Pop Nature Series: Pokemon Inspirations, 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how real animals inspired the creation of pocket monsters.

Family Creeking Adventure, 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Ranger Station. Visitors can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Preschoolers: Butterflies, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Nature Center. Preschoolers can learn about the life cycle of butterflies through stories, songs and crafts.

Full Moon Hike, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forest.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Campfire Cookout, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can learn basic skills for cooking over a campfire.

Insect Chorus Walk, 1 and 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn what insects sing during the day or at night, then take a half-mile walk to listen for them.

Dog Walk, 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk with their dogs.

Preschoolers: Starry Night, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Beech Maple Lodge. Preschoolers can explore the night sky and learn about constellations and stars through activities, stories and a craft.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Over in the Forest, 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format that includes a story, an activity and a walk.

Wild Weekends: Snakes, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet live snakes and learn about reptiles.

Mud and Madness, noon Aug. 10 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests can navigate muddy obstacles on a 1.5-mile family adventure.

Hidden Critters, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Nature Center. Children can look for toy creatures hidden along the path for a chance to win a prize.

Raptor Sunday, 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Nature Center. The Ohio Wildlife Center will bring live birds of prey and give a presentation about these predators.

Beekeeping, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 8 and older can see how the park maintains its honeybee hive and learn how to start their own.

2/4/6 Fitness Hike, 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 14 and older can take a 2-, 4- or 6-mile, fast-paced hike along gravel and natural surface trails.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Tram and Campfire, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Shelter House. Guests can take a 45-minute tram ride and make s'mores.

Early Morning Meteor Viewing, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at the windmill at the Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can view meteor showers before the sun rises. The park gates will open at 3:15 a.m.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Go Creeking, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests can explore the Olentangy River for the animals that live there.

National S'mores Day Campfire, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy campfire snacks

Tae Kwon Do in the Park, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the Black Belt instructors from Tiger Woo's World Class Tae Kwon Do for a 40-minute lesson on the theme of responsibility. No experience necessary.

Preschoolers: Butterflies, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 14 and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Nature Center. Preschoolers can learn about butterflies and caterpillars through games, crafts and a hike.

Howl at the Moon, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 3.5-mile hike with their dog. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Summer Entertainment Series: Columbus Zoo, 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Amphitheater. Guests can watch a one-hour performance featuring animals from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor seating and snacks.

Taleblazer: the Adventure App, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Nature Center. Children ages 8-15 can download the Taleblazer app and go on an adventure through the park.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Wellness in the Gardens: Tai Chi, 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can attend an introductory tai chi session and demonstration from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the U.S.

Meet the Artist, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Innis House. Guests can view Joyce Fisher's oil paintings at a reception.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Run with the Sun, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can join a naturalist for an early morning 1.5-mile jog on paved and unimproved trails.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 9 at the Climbing Wall. Guests can climb the wall with four auto belays. Climbers must bring their own climbing harness. Late night fishing is also available from the dock on the Scioto River.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Lunchtime Chats: Bats Incredible, noon Aug. 8 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Guests can learn about these flying mammals and how to help save them.

Movie in the Park, 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Visitors can participate in dragon-themed activities before watching "How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World" at sunset. The film is rated PG. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor seating.

Go Wild Kids Club: Creek Explorers, 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Natural Play Area. Children ages 5-12 can explore Spring Creek.

Fast-Paced Full Moon Hike, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced, 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Alphabet Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9-11 at the Farmhouse. Guests can explore the farm while learning 26 facts about tools, animals and life in the 1880s.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Nature Ramble, 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Confluence Area. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile naturalist's ramble through woods and along creeks.

Calling All Kids: Craftstravaganza, 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Confluence Area. Children can visit stations to make nature-themed crafts.

Homeschoolers: Exploring Insects, 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Confluence Area. Students ages 6-17 can catch, identify and release insects while learning about their role in the environment.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

