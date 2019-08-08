Voters will see contested races for Pickerington City Council, Pickerington school board and Violet Township fiscal officer when they go to the polls this fall.

According to information provided by the Fairfield County Board of Elections, seven candidates will run for three seats on Pickerington City Council.

Additionally, Jaclyn Rohaly, who was appointed to replace former council member Jeff Fix in February, will seek to finish the remaining two years of Fix’s unexpired term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2021. Barring a write-in campaign, Rohaly will run uncontested.

Crystal Hicks, who was appointed to fill former council member Melissa Wilde’s seat in June 2018, will seek to retain her seat with a full four-year term. Wilde’s term would have expired Dec. 31, 2019.

For Pickerington school board, five candidates have filed to run for two open seats.

In Violet Township, four candidates will vie for the position of township fiscal officer.

Additionally, Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray and Violet Township trustee Darrin Monhollen filed to be re-elected to their respective offices and currently are unopposed.

The filing deadline with the Fairfield County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

The following races will be on the ballot in Pickerington and Violet Township:

Pickerington City Council (nonpartisan for three four-year seats)

Incumbent: Crystal Hicks

Challengers: Nicholas Derksen, Kevin Kemper, Jay John Samuel, Yolanda Owens, William Reed and Brian Wisniewski

Incumbents not running: Jerry Dailey and Mike Sabatino

Pickerington Board of Education (nonpartisan for two four-year seats)

Incumbent: Keith Kristoff

Challengers: Christian Johnson, Cathy Olshefski, Tezlyn Reardon and Barry Sutherland

Incumbent not running: Michelle Waterhouse

Violet Township fiscal officer (four-year term serving April 1, 2020-March 31, 2024)

Challengers: Jennifer Clemens, Daniel Griscom, Vanessa Niekamp and Peggy Portier

Incumbent not running: Brian Sauer

