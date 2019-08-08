Reynoldsburg and Truro Township voters will see a handful of contested races when they go to the polls this fall.
The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Reynoldsburg and Truro Township:
Reynoldsburg City Schools
Five candidates are seeking two open seats.
Incumbents: Debbie Dunlap and Neal Whitman
Challengers: Tia Ramey and Mandy Young
Reynoldsburg mayor
Challengers: Republican Barth Cotner and Democrat Joe Begeny
Incumbent not running: Brad McCloud
Note: Cotner is a longtime Reynoldsburg City Council member, and Begeny is the Reynoldsburg school board president.
Reynoldsburg city attorney
Challengers: Republican Robert Mike Barga and Democrat Chris Shook
Incumbent not running: James E. “Jed” Hood
Reynoldsburg City Council
President
Incumbent: Republican Doug Joseph
Challenger: Democrat Leanora Jenkins
Ward 1
Challengers: Republican Patricia Starling and Democrat Shanette Strickland
Incumbent not running: Caleb Skinner
Ward 2
Incumbent: Republican Brett Luzader
Challenger: Democrat Louis Salvati
Ward 3
Incumbent: Republican Marshall Spalding
Challengers: Democrat Bhuwan Pyakurel and Libertarian Robert Dale Bender
Ward 4
Challengers: Republican Steven W. Hicks and Democrat Meredith Lawson-Rowe
Incumbent not running: Republican Mel Clemens
Truro Township trustees
Full term
Incumbent: Pat Mahaffey
Challenger: Mack Quesenberry
Unexpired term
Incumbent: Chris Long
Challenger: Joseph Sorenson
Note: Long, a former Reynoldsburg City Council member, was appointed to the trustees seat Jan. 30 to replace Stephanie McCloud, who resigned to take a position with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Truro Township fiscal officer
Incumbent Natalie West-Nicodemus is running unopposed.
