Reynoldsburg and Truro Township voters will see a handful of contested races when they go to the polls this fall.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Reynoldsburg and Truro Township:

Reynoldsburg City Schools

Five candidates are seeking two open seats.

Incumbents: Debbie Dunlap and Neal Whitman

Challengers: Tia Ramey and Mandy Young

Reynoldsburg mayor

Challengers: Republican Barth Cotner and Democrat Joe Begeny

Incumbent not running: Brad McCloud

Note: Cotner is a longtime Reynoldsburg City Council member, and Begeny is the Reynoldsburg school board president.

Reynoldsburg city attorney

Challengers: Republican Robert Mike Barga and Democrat Chris Shook

Incumbent not running: James E. “Jed” Hood

Reynoldsburg City Council

President

Incumbent: Republican Doug Joseph

Challenger: Democrat Leanora Jenkins

Ward 1

Challengers: Republican Patricia Starling and Democrat Shanette Strickland

Incumbent not running: Caleb Skinner

Ward 2

Incumbent: Republican Brett Luzader

Challenger: Democrat Louis Salvati

Ward 3

Incumbent: Republican Marshall Spalding

Challengers: Democrat Bhuwan Pyakurel and Libertarian Robert Dale Bender

Ward 4

Challengers: Republican Steven W. Hicks and Democrat Meredith Lawson-Rowe

Incumbent not running: Republican Mel Clemens

Truro Township trustees

Full term

Incumbent: Pat Mahaffey

Challenger: Mack Quesenberry

Unexpired term

Incumbent: Chris Long

Challenger: Joseph Sorenson

Note: Long, a former Reynoldsburg City Council member, was appointed to the trustees seat Jan. 30 to replace Stephanie McCloud, who resigned to take a position with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Truro Township fiscal officer

Incumbent Natalie West-Nicodemus is running unopposed.

