Upper Arlington’s City Council and school board will have contested races for four-year seats when voters go to the polls this fall.

The filing deadline for candidates to run in the Nov. 5 election was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

According to information provided by the Franklin County Board of Elections, five people will run for three seats on Upper Arlington City Council for the Nov. 5 election.

Additionally, the board of elections reported that four candidates seek to run for three seats on the Upper Arlington school board.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Upper Arlington:

Upper Arlington City Council (nonpartisan for three four-year seats)

Incumbents: Carolyn Casper and Brendan King

Challengers: Michaela Burris, John Kulewicz and Angela Lanctot

Incumbent not running: Sue Ralph

Upper Arlington Board of Education (nonpartisan for three four-year seats)

Incumbent: Nancy Drees

Challengers: Nic Fortkamp, Jenny McKenna and Lori Trent

Note: Three-term incumbent Robin Comfort’s seat also will be up for election Nov. 5. Comfort died July 8 from a recurrence of breast cancer. Marjory Pizzuti, who was appointed to serve the remainder of Comfort’s term through Dec. 31, will not seek to retain the seat.

