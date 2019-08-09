A proposal for a Moo Moo Express Car Wash at the former Spageddies Italian Kitchen, 3873 Park Mill Run Drive, no longer is under consideration by Hilliard officials.

Moo Moo withdrew the application Aug. 2 in advance of the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission’s Aug. 8 meeting, said Anna Subler, communications administrator for Hilliard.

The proposal was heard June 13, and on July 11, it was tabled to Aug. 8.

On June 13, commission members had cited concerns about how vehicles would exit the proposed car wash across a shared driveway between a CVS Pharmacy to the north and restaurants to the south along Park Mill Run Drive.

The withdrawn proposal was for a planned-unit-development zoning modification to allow for the construction of the 3,600-square-foot car wash on 1.6 acres.

Also on Aug. 8:

• Commission members postponed a PUD modification for Kiwi's Clubhouse, a proposed 5,100-square-foot day care facility on the west side of Leap Road, approximately 500 feet south of Davidson Road.

That application was introduced June 13 and also was tabled July 11. It could be considered at the next the commission meeting scheduled Sept. 12.

• Commission members approved construction of a 6,800-square-foot storage building on the north side of Northwest Parkway for Norwich Township Fire Department emergency vehicles and equipment.

The application was approved with eight conditions that included, at the request of Mayor Don Schonhardt, who is a member of the commission, an agreement between a neighbor and Norwich Township on screening for the new structure.

The facility will be across the street from the department’s Station 81 at the Joint Safety Services Building, 5181 Northwest Parkway.

