The sounds of splashing will continue through Sept. 3 at Northland Swim Club Community Pool.

The pool had faced early closure if new lifeguards weren’t hired to replace those leaving in early August to return to college.

Bill Logan, a volunteer with the pool’s management team and vice chairman of the Northland Community Council development committee, said the facility was able to hire three additional lifeguards, ensuring the pool will remain open through Labor Day weekend.

The pool, nestled in the Woodward Park subdivision, is on 3.5 acres at 5006 Almont Drive.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary