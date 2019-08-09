Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for Prairie and Franklin townships tonight, Aug. 9, according to a news release from the Franklin County DUI Task Force.

The locations will be on Norton Road south of West Broad Street in Prairie Township and West Broad Street west of Georgesville Road in Franklin Township.

The checkpoints will be set up from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Task Force members also will have extra patrols out during the weekend throughout Franklin County, specifically looking for impaired drivers.

The task force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements to get where they are going.

