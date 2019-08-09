Upper Arlington voters will see contested races for City Council and school board when they go to the polls in November.

According to information provided by the Franklin County Board of Elections, five candidates will run for three seats on City Council for the Nov. 5 election.

One name they won’t see in that race is council member Sue Ralph’s.

“I have loved being on council, but it’s simply that I’m ready to pass the baton to someone else,” Ralph said. “I think we’ve made so much progress and feel we’ve moved the city and the council forward.”

Ralph was elected to council in a special election in November 2016 after former council member Mike Schadek resigned in March of that year, with more than three years left in his term.

Ralph’s election to council came after she initially was appointed to fill Schadek’s seat in May 2016. However, the Ohio Supreme Court in September of that year ruled a special election between Ralph and Omar Ganoom was needed because more than three years remained in Schadek’s term.

Ralph said she believes that during her tenure, council has made strides in enhancing access to city business, including through the live broadcast of council meetings and through video archives of those meetings. She said she thinks city officials have worked to improve relations with residents and address the need for civil discourse, collaboration and respect.

“I really feel like and hope our residents agree that we’ve opened the doors to City Hall a little bit wider,” she said.

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Upper Arlington school board.

As with the council race, an incumbent isn’t seeking reelection.

Stacey Royer is in the final year of her second term on the school board and decided not to vie for a third term.

“My decision to not seek election has been very difficult,” Royer said. “I have loved my service to the Upper Arlington Schools over the past 20 years -- first as a PTO president in two different buildings and for the past eight years as a member of the Board of Education.

“It has been incredibly meaningful to serve my community in this way. I am very proud of the work we have done, and I feel confident that the Board of Education will continue to focus on serving each student every day.”

Royer said her decision came after “much reflection,” adding, “it is time for me to use all of my acquired skills to find and accept new challenges to make a meaningful difference. In addition, my husband and I look forward to having more time to travel and visit our children and enjoy time with them.”

The filing deadline for candidates to run in the Nov. 5 election was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Upper Arlington:

Note: Three-term incumbent Robin Comfort's seat also will be up for election Nov. 5. Comfort died July 8 from a recurrence of breast cancer. Marjory Pizzuti, who was appointed to serve the remainder of Comfort's term through Dec. 31, will not seek to retain the seat.

