Voters in Groveport Madison Local Schools will decide the fate of a 6.68-mill renewal levy when they go to the polls this fall. The levy, which was renewed most recently in May 2014, expires Dec. 31.
If approved, it is expected to generate $5.6 million in revenue annually for the district and would not result in a tax increase on residents.
The current levy has an effective rate of 5.87 mills, according to Robert L. Caldwell, deputy auditor and chief financial officer for the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.
In May, the district sought voters’ approval of a 6.1-mill continuing levy, which would have been permanent. It was paired with a 37-year, $83.6 million bond issue, which was sought to fund three new elementary schools and a middle school.
The bond issue, at 4.72 mills, would have cost $165.20 annually per $100,000 of residential property value.
The failure of the combined levy and bond issue, according to Ogden, had more to do with the bond issue than the creation of a permanent operating levy.
The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.
All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.
Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.
In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Groveport, Canal Winchester and Madison Township
Groveport Madison Board of Education (Two open seats)
Incumbent: Chris Snyder
Challengers: Seth Bower, Wayne Bryan and Kathleen Walsh
Incumbent not running: Mary Tedrow
Canal Winchester Local Schools (Two open seats)
Incumbents: Board president Kevin Butler and Matt Krueger are running unopposed.
-- Jack McLaughlin
====
Canal Winchester mayor
Incumbent: Mike Ebert
Challengers: Bruce Jarvis and Doug Snyder
Canal Winchester City Council (three open seats)
Incumbents: Bob Clark and Mike Walker
Challengers: Scott Conner, Chuck Milliken and Randy Stemen
Incumbent not running: Bruce Jarvis, who is running for mayor
Groveport mayor
Incumbent: Lance Westcamp
Challenger: John Pritchard, a Madison Township trustee
Groveport City Council (two open seats)
Incumbents: Shawn Cleary and Jean Ann Hilbert
Challenger: Jack Rupp Jr.
Madison Township fiscal officer
Incumbent Laurie Vermeer is running unopposed
Madison Township trustees (one open seat)
Incumbent: John Kershner
Challengers: Victor Paini, former Madison Township trustee, and Michelle Reynolds
-- Scott Gerfen
editorial@thisweeknews.com
@ThisWeekNews