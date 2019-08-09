Voters in Groveport Madison Local Schools will decide the fate of a 6.68-mill renewal levy when they go to the polls this fall. The levy, which was renewed most recently in May 2014, expires Dec. 31.

If approved, it is expected to generate $5.6 million in revenue annually for the district and would not result in a tax increase on residents.

The current levy has an effective rate of 5.87 mills, according to Robert L. Caldwell, deputy auditor and chief financial officer for the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

In May, the district sought voters’ approval of a 6.1-mill continuing levy, which would have been permanent. It was paired with a 37-year, $83.6 million bond issue, which was sought to fund three new elementary schools and a middle school.

The bond issue, at 4.72 mills, would have cost $165.20 annually per $100,000 of residential property value.

The failure of the combined levy and bond issue, according to Ogden, had more to do with the bond issue than the creation of a permanent operating levy.

The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 general election was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.

All candidates and issues must be certified by the elections board by Aug. 27.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Groveport, Canal Winchester and Madison Township

Groveport Madison Board of Education (Two open seats)

Incumbent: Chris Snyder

Challengers: Seth Bower, Wayne Bryan and Kathleen Walsh

Incumbent not running: Mary Tedrow

Canal Winchester Local Schools (Two open seats)

Incumbents: Board president Kevin Butler and Matt Krueger are running unopposed.

-- Jack McLaughlin

Canal Winchester mayor

Incumbent: Mike Ebert

Challengers: Bruce Jarvis and Doug Snyder

Canal Winchester City Council (three open seats)

Incumbents: Bob Clark and Mike Walker

Challengers: Scott Conner, Chuck Milliken and Randy Stemen

Incumbent not running: Bruce Jarvis, who is running for mayor

Groveport mayor

Incumbent: Lance Westcamp

Challenger: John Pritchard, a Madison Township trustee

Groveport City Council (two open seats)

Incumbents: Shawn Cleary and Jean Ann Hilbert

Challenger: Jack Rupp Jr.

Madison Township fiscal officer

Incumbent Laurie Vermeer is running unopposed

Madison Township trustees (one open seat)

Incumbent: John Kershner

Challengers: Victor Paini, former Madison Township trustee, and Michelle Reynolds

