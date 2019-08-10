Grandview Heights City Council member Steve Gladman has resigned his seat effective Aug. 10.

Gladman, who did not file for reelection to a fourth term by the Aug. 7 deadline, submitted his resignation letter Aug. 9 to council President Greta Kearns and his council colleagues.

ThisWeek was not able to contact Gladman for comments on his resignation.

Gladman has served on council since January 2008.

In his letter, Gladman said the city would have at least two new council members and a new mayor in 2020, and other senior city staff members are expected to depart, as well.

"After much consideration I have concluded that resigning now is in the best interest of the city, as it will allow council to appoint a replacement as soon as possible and assist with the governance transition that will occur in 2020," Gladman's letter said.

Gladman's council seat is one of three that are up for election on the Nov. 5 ballot. Council member Emily Keeler has filed for reelection and council member Steve Reynolds is running for mayor.

Only two other residents – Ryan Edwards and Rebekah Hatzifotinos – filed their candidacy by the Aug. 7 deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections, meaning the council race in Grandview would become uncontested unless write-in candidates emerge.

Gladman recommended in his letter that either Edwards or Hatzifotinos be appointed "as soon as possible" to the seat he is vacating.

Because both are running unopposed, "allowing one of them to join council now will allow the appointee to participate in the 2020 operating and capital budget process and gain experience in the operation and procedures of council," he wrote.

Per the city charter, if a vacancy on council occurs during the final two years and six months of a term, council may fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, Kearns said.

If council does not choose a replacement within 60 days, the appointment would be made by the mayor, she said.

It will be up to a consensus of council to appoint Edwards or Hatzifotinos or to seek resumes from anyone interested in serving the remainder of Gladman's term, Kearns said.

"Past practice has always been to post the position, and I think that's the right thing to do, but it's council's will," she said.

If someone other than Edwards or Hatzifotinos were appointed to serve the rest of Gladman's term, they would not be eligible to run in November unless they were able to qualify as a write-in candidate, Kearns said.

The deadline for write-in candidates to file with the Franklin County Board of Elections is Aug. 26.

If council appoints Edwards or Hatzifotinos to replace Gladman, they would still have to go through the election in November to serve on council after Gladman's term ends, Kearns said.

"At this point, we have three candidates on the (Nov. 5) ballot for three seats on council," she said.

Council members will discuss the matter at their next meeting, Kearns said.

Although a mid-month meeting has not yet been set, it's likely council will schedule the meeting for Aug. 19 because of the vacancy, she said.

Because he is not running for reelection, Gladman's decision to resign "is (him) trying in his usual gracious and unselfish way to set us up to have some continuation and continuity on council," Kearns said.

