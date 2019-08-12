Upper Arlington City Council continues to work its way through at least 31 applicants for its city manager position, with more candidates being solicited by consultant firm Ralph Anderson & Associates of Rocklin, California.

Council will resume work within a month to screen applicants for the job. Council has been in recess since July 8. Although it did meet in executive session to consider the “appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official” on July 30, council President Kip Greenhill said the city manager’s position wasn’t discussed at that time.

A special meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 15 for the same purpose. It’s not clear if council will discuss the vacancy at that meeting.

“We have not done any interviews since the end of June,” Greenhill said. “We’re going to pick it up in August. The consultant we hired is doing additional outreach to potential candidates.”

As of Aug. 9, the Upper Arlington City Attorney’s Office had provided resumes of 31 applicants for the post.

Heather Renschler, chief executive officer of Ralph Anderson & Associates, said that pool could grow as the search continues.

“The anticipated timeline for completion of the search is in approximately six weeks,” Renschler said. “The search is still open, and we continue to accept resumes. Council has not made any decisions yet.”

Upper Arlington has been without a full-time city manager since the Jan. 31 retirement of Ted Staton.

Staton had been city manager since July 2011. He went on medical leave last October and died Feb. 12 after a bout with esophageal cancer.

Assistant City Manager Dan Ralley has served as interim city manager since Feb. 1.

Ralley, the assistant city manager since July 2014, is among the candidates who have applied to fill the vacancy.

In addition to Ralley, the other candidates who had applied as of Aug. 9 are:

• Jon Amundson, assistant city manager, Richmond, Washington

• Calvin Anderson, vice president, performance manager, IABCS Municipal Consulting, Coconut Creek, Florida

• C. Scott Andrews, assistant city administrator, Smyrna, Georgia

• John Ardaugh, of counsel, Fahey & Associates, Chicago, Illinois

• John Baranek, finance director, Stow

• Charles Barga, city manager, Nelsonville

• Brandi Braun, manager, Deloitte Consulting, Columbus

• Jesse Bremers, co-director of operations, Family Inc., Council Bluffs, Iowa

• Warren Brown, director of human resources, loss prevention and revenue enhancement, Huron County

• Gary Burkholder, former city manager, Brookville

• Devon Cade, former auditor and inspector, Department of Licenses and Inspections, city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

• Mark Clendenin, regional business development manager, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Canton

• Richard Downey, village administrator, Kronewetter, Wisconsin

• Amy Elbaor, program specialist, Ohio Commission on Minority Health, Columbus

• Michael Flores, interim dean of instruction in the academic affairs division at Klamath Community College (Klamath Falls, Oregon)

• Jerry Gabrielatos, assistant city manager, Albert Lea, Minnesota

• Chester Gallant, teacher, Pioneer Career School and Technology Center, Shelby

• Warren Hutmacher, city manager, Johns Creek, Georgia

• Joseph La Margo, village manager, Oakland Park, Illinois

• David Mangione, director of facilities and technical support, ServiceCenter, Capitol Heights, Maryland

• Scott McClure, city manager, Monmouth, Oregon

• Curtis O’Neal, assistant administrator and director of nursing, Fair Haven Shelby County Home, Sidney

• Anthony O’Rourke, former city administrator, city of Canon, Colorado

• Eric Ostrem, optometrist, owner of Eric D. Ostrem OD, MS, Upper Arlington

• James Plalenick, city administrator, Racine, Wisconsin

• Joseph Sinott, attorney, Marnen, Mioduszewski, Bordonaro, Wagner & Sinnott LLC, Erie, Pennsylvania

• Blaine Smrekar, retired colonel and chaplain, U.S. Army, Fort Carson, Colorado

• Thomas Vanderhorst, executive director of external services, city of Hamilton

• Jean Yslie, process management officer, city of Cape Town, South Africa

• George Zoukee, real estate investor, Las Vegas

Ralph Anderson & Associates has a $37,950 contract to provide consulting assistance to the city during the search.

According to an advertisement for the post, Upper Arlington officials will negotiate a compensation package for the selected candidate.

“The annual salary offered for this position will be highly compensated and very competitive for the region,” a brochure for the position states. “The final compensation packet offered will be dependent on qualifications, experience, and overall career history.

“In order to attract a broad array of qualified candidates, the city council is prepared to also include relocation/moving expenses and temporary housing assistance in order to relocate into the community. Benefits include retirement provided by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System with the new city manager paying 10% (employee share) of the contribution.”

At the time of his retirement, Staton received an annual salary of $206,589.63.

