Criminal



Gary C. Warden, 50, Cambridge, telephone harassment, 180 days jail (170 suspended), 3 years probation, $750 and costs.



Brian K. Mikes Jr., 22, Byesville, theft, 30 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $250 and costs.



Deven T. Daugherty, 24, Cumberland, domestic violence, costs.



Jeremy Seymour, 27, Cambridge, aggravated menacing, 180 days jail (15 credit).



Michael W. Byington, 41, Cambridge, disorderly conduct, $150 and costs.



Ethan K. Smith, 22, Old Washington, illegal fishing trap, $40 and costs.



Bayne Wuletich, 18, Cumberland, unlawful restraint, 60 days jail (30 suspended/30 credit), 2 years probation, $150 and costs.



Brittany L. Spires, 27, Byesville, possession of drug abuse instruments, 90 days jail (63 suspended/27 credit), 1 year probation, 6 month license suspension and costs.



Denise R. Miller, 33, Byesville, possession of dangerous drugs, 180 days jail (162 suspended/19 credit) and 1 year probation.



Brian K. Kesner, 40, Cambridge, telephone harassment, 60 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $500 and costs.



Austin L. Moore, 21, Cambridge, offenses involving underage persons, 15 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $150 and costs.



Salis E. Carte, 41, Pleasant City, aggravated menacing, 180 days jail (130 suspended/41 credit), 3 years probation, $250 and costs; failure to comply with an officer, 180 days jail (130 suspended/41 credit), 3 years probation, $250 and costs; criminal damaging, 3 years probation, $200 and costs; resisting arrest, $100 and costs.



Bruce A. Miller, 41, Pleasant City, dog with no tags, $25 and costs; confinement of dog, $25 fine; dog with no tags, $25 and costs; confinement of dog, $25 fine.



Anysa C. Schick, 30, Cambridge, assault, 60 days jail (58 suspended/2 credit), 1 year probation, $150 and costs.



Larry G. Markey, 31, Byesville, disorderly conduct, $35 and costs.



Melissa A. Pitt, 39, Kimbolton, (amended) disorderly conduct, 30 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $150 and costs.



James E. Moyer, 33, Cambridge, obstructing official business, 10 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $150 and costs.



Christopher L. Villiard, 33, Lore City, theft, 30 days jail (29 suspended/1 credit), 1 year probation, and costs.



Malinda L. Golden, 24, Cambridge, (amended) drug paraphernalia, $150 and costs.



Dashawn M. Smith, 41, Cambridge, falsification, 30 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation and costs.



Richard M. Stillions, 30, Byesville, possession of drug abuse instruments, 90 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation and costs.



Trent R. Johnson, 27, Cambridge, domestic violence, 33 days jail (33 credit) and costs.



Christina S. Todd, 51, Pleasant City, theft, 90 days jail, 1 year probation, $200 and costs.



Amy L. Burris, 47, Cambridge, theft, 90 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation and costs.



James E. Talbert, 41, Byesville, criminal mischief, 30 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, and costs.



Dale A. Stewart, 35, Senecaville, domestic violence, 30 days jail and costs.







Traffic



Richard W. Raptis, 66, Cambridge, OVI, 1 year license suspension, $375 and costs.



Michael L. Clum, 27, Cambridge, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Bradley R. Barclay, 42, New Concord, speed, $20 and costs.



Sydnie R. DeLong, 22, Senecaville, speed, $30 and costs.



Randi Burkhart, 48, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Travis J. Grafton, 42, Cambridge, speed, $40 and costs.



Evan C. Parks, 22, New Concord, speed, $30 and costs.



Tammy Dagan, 53, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Steven W. Winland, 19, Cambridge, speed, $60 and costs.



Samuel Lanning, 19, Byesville, speed, $30 and costs.



Kenneth Larocco, 51, Cumberland, OVI (first offense), 30 days jail (27 suspended), 1 year probation, 1 year license suspension, $375 and costs.



Daniel L. Robertson, 51, Cambridge, OVI, 30 days jail (24 suspended), 1 year probation, 1 year license suspension, $600 and costs.



Deven T. Daugherty, 24, Cumberland, OVI, 30 days jail (24 suspended), 1 year probation, 1 year license suspension, $600 and costs.



Jack E. Hupp, 41, Senecaville, (amended) driving under suspension, $150 and costs; contempt of court, 1 day jail (1 day credit) and $250 fine.



Roger K. Smith, 54, Byesville, license plate display, $30 and costs.



Nancy Harding, 64, Byesville, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Kimberley M. Mathews, 51, Cambridge, failure to reinstate, $250 and costs.



Ronald A. Barr Jr., 40, New Concord, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Austin W. Wilkinson, 26, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Bryce Andrews, 19, Cambridge, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Anthony T. Evans, 25, Byesville, (amended) failure to reinstate, 30 days jail (suspended), 1 year probation, $500 and costs.



Christopher D. Fullick, 23, Cambridge, OVI (first offense), 30 days jail (27 suspended), 1 year probation, 1 year license suspension, $375 and costs; turn and stop signals, $20 fine; distracted driving, $20 and costs.



Bayne Wuletich, 18, Cumberland, speed, $150 and costs.



James D. Ore Jr., 36, Byesville, driving under suspension, costs.



Ryan T. Davison, 18, Cambridge, driving under suspension, $75 and costs; reasonable control, $50 and costs; license plate display, $30 and costs.



Charles J. Braxton, 52, Lore City, overloads, $126 and costs.



Shandi R. Fisk, 36, Byesville, speed, $30 and costs.



Janet E. Schultice, 73, Senecaville, speed, $30 and costs.



Elizabeth Steward-Betts, 43, Kimbolton, speed reduced zones, $20 and costs; districted driving, $100 fine.



Linda M. Pulley, 47, Cambridge, right of way (intersection), $20 and costs.



John O. Jacobs Jr., 39, Pleasant City, speed, $30 and costs.



Dennis J. Tarman, 67, Byesville, OVI (first offense), 30 days jail (27 suspended), 1 year probation, 1 year license suspension, $375 and costs.



Crystal M. Schultz, 39, Pleasant City, speed, $30 and costs.



Courtney D. Moore, 24, Kimbolton, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Kelsey R. Yates, 21, Cambridge, left of center, $20 and costs.



Alena M. Jennings, 28, Byesville, right of way public highway, $20 and costs.



Joseph V. Eckelberry, 34, New Concord, seat belt, $30 and costs.



William Stashonsky, 69, Cambridge, overloads, $128 and costs.



Julia L. Savage, 35, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Kelly L. Adamik, 51, Kimbolton, driver duty emergency vehicle, $70 and costs.



Timber D. Ashe, 28, Kimbolton, license plate display, $20 and costs.



T. Anthony Birch, 19, Kimbolton, speed, $30 and costs.



Lori L. Morrow, 40, New Concord, speed, $30 and costs.



William C. Vasko, 47, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Tyler K. Strickland, 23, New Concord, illegal starting/backing, $20 and costs.



William Gibbs, 48, Byesville, seat belt, $30 and costs.



George L. Axton, 56, Cambridge, assured clear distance, $20 and costs.



Thomas J. Beck, 36, Lore City, driving under suspension, $150 and costs; seat belt, $30 fine.



Charles V. Lacroix, 45, Cambridge, reasonable control, $20 and costs.



Paula Johnson, 50, Cambridge, (amended) driving under suspension, $150 and costs.



James C. Dickerson, 41, Kimbolton, marked lanes, $20 and costs.



Lindsey M. Redman, 31, Cambridge, driving under suspension, $150 and costs.



Jessie L. Jirles, 21, Cambridge, (amended) DUS, $150 and costs.



Malinda L. Golden, 23, Cambridge, two lights displayed, $25 and costs.



Kristen A. Furry, 36, Lore City, expired plates, $20 and costs.



Erik R. Stillion, 35, Pleasant City, (amended) driving under suspension, $150 and costs.



Mathew C. Fraley, 27, Cambridge, driving under 12-point suspension, 30 days jail (27 suspended), 1 year probation, $250 and costs.



Chad W. Ryan Jr., 24, Cambridge, driving under 12-point suspension, 3 days jail, $250 and costs.



Corey Barnett, 50, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Jeffrey S. Dupler, 53, Cambridge, (amended) reckless operation, 3 days jail, $250 and costs.



Kathryn Watson, 36, Lore City, operating an unsafe vehicle, $20 and costs.



Jill A. Stanley, 59, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Shirley Callihan, 48, Cambridge, speed, $20 and costs.



Wesley A. Mason, 31, Cambridge, driving under suspension, $150 and costs.



Wesley A. Mason, 31, Cambridge, reasonable control, $150 and costs.



Kristen R. Burris, 23, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.



Bernice E. Lingle, 67, Cambridge, reasonable control, $20 and costs.



Kara Weaver, 25, Lore City, speed, $30 and costs.



Michael D. House, 44, New Concord, reasonable control, $20 and costs.



Marissa I. Dubeck, 18, Cambridge, speed, $40 and costs.



Mark A. Lehner, 21, New Concord, squealing tires, $20 and costs.



Lori A. Jones, 57, Cambridge, seat belt, $30 and costs.



Daren Lagneaux, 34, Cambridge, speed, $30 and costs.