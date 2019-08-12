Katzinger’s Delicatessen is slated to open Monday, Aug. 19, in Dublin.

The deli will be at 7160 Muirfield Drive in the Shops on Muirfield.

The new Dublin location will mirror the original German Village deli as much as possible, said owner Tim Rollins of City Brands, the restaurant arm of Metropolitan Partners, for which Rollins is a principal.

The main difference is the layout; the Dublin space, is more open and offers a full-service dining experience, he said.

Still, as is the case in German Village, customers can order at the counter and move 10 feet across the dining room to the station where sandwiches are prepared on demand, Rollins said.

It also has call-ahead ordering.

The biggest seller likely will be the Reuben, which accounts for about 40 percent of all of Katzinger’s sandwich sales. It still is made with Sy Ginsberg’s corned beef, a longstanding product from United Meat and Deli.

Dublin also will offer full meals – vegetables au gratin, beef stroganoff and chicken pot pie – in the evenings, Rollins said.

Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 614-389-8444.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

