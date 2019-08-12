Taco Bell, 4652 Cemetery Road, just west of Leap Road, has closed temporarily for a full interior remodeling.

Brad Bach, a supervisor for Kuhns Construction & Design near Waynesville, said Aug. 12 that the project began about three weeks ago and weather permitting, it should be completed in about 2 1/2 weeks.

The restaurant’s drive-thru had remained open in the early stages of the project, but it will be closed until the dining room opens at the completion of the project, he said.

The project includes a new kitchen, dining room and restrooms, a new parking lot and minor touches to the building’s exterior, Bach said.

It is one of multiple Taco Bell restaurants that Kuhns has remodeled in a similar fashion, Bach said.

