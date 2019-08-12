In August 1920, officials and prisoners at the Columbus city prison, at the northwest corner of Town and Scioto streets (now South Civic Center Drive), moved to remodeled facilities within the city workhouse on Sullivant Avenue.

The prison opened in 1879 because of overcrowding at the previous prison.

Designed by George H. Maetzel, the prison also contained police station offices and a courtroom.

The prisoners were housed in the basement, a design favored by law-enforcement employees as it facilitated easier cleaning of the cells, but it also had health implications.

By 1903, concerns were being raised over prisoner conditions and the structural integrity of the building because the rear was sinking toward the river.

Preparations for the move had begun in July 1920 when the building caught fire, sustaining minor damage.

It closed Aug. 14, leaving only police telephone operators behind until telephone conduits could be laid across the West Broad Street bridge.