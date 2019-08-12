The opening of Aangan India Bistro in the former Encore nightclub at 7520 High Cross Blvd. in Columbus contributes to a resurgence of sorts in the Crosswoods retail center, now home to more than 200 new apartments, along with several hotels, restaurants and Marcus Crosswoods Cinema.

The Indian restaurant is owned by chef Lakhvir Singh, the founder of Columbus' Amul India Restaurant at 5871 Sawmill Road, and his son, Jay.

"We thought this was a really beautiful building," Jay Singh said of the modern design.

"I think it's going to work," said Lakhvir Singh, who recently sold Amul India.

The 170-seat interior has shiny light fixtures, a gray-and-purple color scheme, fresh carpets and a vaulted ceiling on the building's north side.

Aangan has many dishes that devotees of Punjabi cuisine will recognize: butter chicken (murgh makhani), homemade cheese in spinach (palak paneer), lamb chops cooked in the tandoor oven and chaat, a savory snack with samosas covered in a tamarind chickpea sauce, topped with chopped onion, tomatoes and cilantro.

The menu also has a few dishes uncommon in central Ohio, such as a version of naan -- homemade bread -- stuffed with chicken, onion, potato, garlic and spices.

Most entrees are $12 to $15.

A daily buffet is $11, $13 on the weekends.

The Singhs also are using social media to their advantage. Customers who pose with Indian statues outside of Aangan are invited to use Instagram and tag the restaurant to win prizes.

"We figure the entrance has got to look different, right?" Jay Singh said.

Lakhvir Singh opened Amul India in 2003 and moved it 10 years later to Sawmill Road before selling it.

The Indian restaurant population has grown since then, which the Singhs see as valuable.

"I just think it brings the best out of everyone, the competition," Jay Singh said.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Dinner is available from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For information, call 614-436-4900.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, 569 N. High St. in Columbus' Short North, is about to hit the refresh button.

On Monday, Aug. 19, a major remodeling project will begin on the 12,000-square-foot restaurant.

"It is a big facility, there is no doubt," said Joe Saccone, president of the Cleveland-based Hyde Park Restaurant Group, which owns the steakhouse. "It's getting a face-lift. It's getting an extensive face-lift."

The restaurant will not close during the four-week effort, but the bar and lounge area will, Saccone said. The bar service will be moved to the north end of the building, a space where Eleven was located and now is reserved for private functions, he said.

Work will be completed at night and earlier in the day, Saccone said.

Updates will include a fresh coat of paint, new drapes, wallpaper, seating, lights and artwork, he said.

"It's going to be very sophisticated," he said.

Central Ohio's third Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open Sept. 17 in the Dublin Green Shopping Center in Jerome Township, not far from Dublin and Plain City.

Part of Lima-based Good Food Restaurants, the 10,400-square-foot restaurant at 7482 state Route 161 will have a 350-seat dining room, hickory furniture, a patio, a full bar, a fireplace and private dining.

The space will feature the Bourbon Barrel Room, offering more than 100 bourbons, whiskeys, ryes and scotches, as well as craft cocktails.

The other two Beer Barrels in central Ohio are in Columbus at 3993 Morse Crossing in Easton Town Center and 2500 Roberts Court, just south of Hilliard.

