NELSONVILLE – The Gulfport Energy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio announces its second grant round of 2019.



Applications are now open and will close on Sept. 3. This year’s second grant round will support organizations and projects focused on health and human services and environmental stewardship.



Nonprofit and public organizations in Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe and Noble counties are eligible to apply. Applications are available on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Gulfport .



"At Gulfport Energy, we recognize the importance of supporting initiatives benefiting health and human services and environmental stewardship in order to make a lasting impact in the communities where we operate," said Courtney Dickens, external relations coordinator at Gulfport Energy. "We look forward to investing in additional projects in these areas and cultivating partnerships with local organizations as we work to improve quality of life in each community."



The Gulfport Energy Fund at FAO was created to support nonprofits, schools and communities in projects that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or identify and implement a solution for a community need in the counties where Gulfport Energy operates.



The Gulfport Energy Fund holds two grant rounds annually.



Earlier this year, the Gulfport Energy Fund awarded more than $40,000 to nine organizations to support education-related projects in those communities.



Just like this year’s first grant round, the first grant round of 2020 will focus on education-related projects. Sign up for the foundation’s e-newsletter at www.AppalachianOhio.org for the latest news on available grant opportunities.



For more information about the Gulfport Energy Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Gulfport or call 740-753-1111.



Gulfport Energy Corp. is an Oklahoma City-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with its principal producing properties located in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. In addition, Gulfport holds a sizeable acreage position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25 percent interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.



About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio



The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org .