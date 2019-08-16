All candidates who filed earlier this month to run for Upper Arlington City Council and Upper Arlington School Board have been certified to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The Franklin County Board of Elections confirmed Friday, Aug. 16, that petitions of all nine candidates who had filed by Aug. 8 to appear on the local ballot this fall have been certified.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Upper Arlington:

Upper Arlington City Council (nonpartisan for three four-year seats)

Incumbents: Carolyn Casper and Brendan King

Challengers: Michaela Burris, John Kulewicz and Angela Lanctot

Incumbent not running: Sue Ralph

Upper Arlington Board of Education (nonpartisan for three four-year seats)

Incumbent: Nancy Drees

Challengers: Nic Fortkamp, Jenny McKenna and Lori Trent

Incumbent not running: Stacey Royer

Note: Three-term incumbent Robin Comfort’s seat also will be up for election Nov. 5. Comfort died July 8 from a recurrence of breast cancer. Marjory Pizzuti, who was appointed to serve the remainder of Comfort’s term through Dec. 31, will not seek to retain the seat.

Write-in candidates have until Aug. 26 to file, and any who do are expected to be considered for board of elections certification by Sept. 2.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

