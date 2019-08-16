Delaware police said someone made a purchase using another person's account at a tax-exempt business in the 500 block of London Road at 5:01 p.m. Aug. 7.

The suspect avoided paying sales tax estimated at $700 to $800, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A woman tried to conceal items valued at $44 under a motorized scooter in an attempted theft at a business in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, reported at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 11.

* Two bicycles, together worth $925, were stolen from the Veterans Park Splash Pad, 1121 S. Houk Road, in a theft reported at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 10.

* Seven pieces of wood, together worth $119, were reported stolen in the 500 block of Prato Court in a theft reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.

* Someone tried to purchase items at a store in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road after replacing the price tags with those of less-expensive items, reports said. The incident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Aug. 9.

* Several tools with a combined value of $70 were stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Flint Rock Drive in a theft reported at 9:24 a.m. Aug. 9.

* A pizza valued at $6 was stolen from a business in the 100 block of London Road in a theft reported at 5 p.m. Aug. 9.

* A car was stolen, damaged in an accident and then returned to the owner's residence in the 700 block of Fern Drive in an incident reported at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 8.

* A man was taken into custody in connection with a burglary in the first block of East Central Avenue in an incident reported at 9 p.m. Aug. 7. Nothing was reported missing in the burglary.