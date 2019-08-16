Not every candidate who filed by the Aug. 7 deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections was successful in having petitions certified.

Elections board spokesman Aaron Sellers said those who were disqualified would not be permitted to run as a write-in candidate.

"They could, however, ask the board to possible reconsider their certification," he said.

According to a list provided Aug. 16 by the elections board, the following candidates' petitions were not certified. The board's deadline for certification is Aug. 19.

Member of Council: Michael B. Lange

Bexley full term

Insufficient valid signatures: Only 148 of the 164 signatures submitted were found to be valid (150 required).

Board of Education: Matt Krueger

Canal Winchester Local Schools full term

Insufficient valid signatures: Only 24 of the 37 signatures submitted were found to be valid (25 required). Ten Fairfield County signatures were co-mingled on Franklin County part-petitions in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 3513.09.

Fiscal Officer: Suzanne Cole

Franklin Township full term

Insufficient valid signatures: Only 22 of the 26 signatures submitted were found to be valid (25 required).

Fiscal Officer: Linzie Justus

Franklin Township full term

Candidate is not registered at the address indicated in the statement of candidacy.

Township Trustee: Michael J. Bridges Jr.

Mifflin Township full term

Insufficient valid signatures. Only 21 of the 26 signatures submitted were found to be valid (25 required).

Mayor: Carl N. Smith

Urbancrest full term

Statement of candidacy was not signed prior to collecting signatures.

Board of Education: Vashitta Johnson

Westerville City Schools full term

Insufficient valid signatures. Only 140 of the 216 signatures submitted were found to be valid (150 required).

