Grandview Heights City Council's planning and administration committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to continue discussions about short-term rental properties.

Committee members are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1026 Grandview Ave., to consider a proposed ordinance to require residences used for short-term rentals to be registered with the city.

A Grandview Heights City Council member and the city’s administration have proposed different potential answers to the question of whether to allow residential properties to continue to be used as short-term rentals.

Councilman Steve Reynolds introduced an ordinance at the July 1 council meeting that would require the registration of short-term rental properties.

Such properties often are associated with companies such as Airbnb that allow residents to rent out their homes to visitors online.

Mayor Ray DeGraw has asked council to consider planning a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals in the city to allow more consideration of the issue.

Council’s planning and administration committee met July 22 to discuss both proposals, but committee chairwoman Melanie Houston said at the time that the group was nowhere near ready to make a recommendation to the full council.

