It is too early to uncork the champagne, but the city of Kent is making impressive strides in replacing its former police department building with an administrative office building that serves the people of Kent as well as the city’s employees and at the same time enables Kent to put its best foot forward when welcoming visitors.



Brandstetter Carroll Inc., the Cleveland architectural firm designing the building, released a postcard visual showing what it could look like during Kent’s Heritage Fest, July 6. Last week, the firm brought schematic drawings to city council for review.



The postcard and the drawings show a handsome, three-story administration building anchoring downtown Kent’s most prominent point: the southeast corner of the Haymaker/South Water Street intersection.



The proposed building would have an L-shaped footprint, its two wings connected by a three-story atrium, whose glass windows facing the intersection would rise all three stories from the ground floor. By day, the windows take advantage of natural light. By night, appropriately lighted, the atrium welcomes those entering the downtown business district.



What an upbeat contrast this will be from the forbidding, dark-colored, windowless brick building that for decades has greeted those driving into Kent’s central business district.



With advice from Kent’s Architectural Review Board, Brandstetter is proposing colors, materials and exterior touches that visually connect the new city hall with other buildings in Kent’s rejuvenated downtown. Cornices along roof lines and window frames of stone or a substitute material match the city’s historic Kent Post Office building that attorney John Flynn has restored and converted into law offices. Earth-tone brick with sandstone cornices visually transition with the new Fairmount Buildings and those of the Burbick Foundation.



Because it occupies a corner along Haymaker, the new city hall will extend a campus of city buildings, namely the new Kent City Police Station, one block to the east, and the brick Kent Fire Department building that occupies the southwest corner of Haymaker and South Depeyster.



Kent State’s 10-year plan for its East Main Street campus shows at least one new building parallel to, but north of the College of Architecture and Environmental Design. A consistent architectural theme linking the campus and the downtown makes possible the so-called "UniverCity" neighborhood that was envisioned in Kent’s Bicentennial Plan.



Surveys indicated a desire to keep city administrative offices in the downtown. Utilizing the Haymaker/Water Street intersection accomplishes that at a bargain price because the city already owns the site.



The site, very much like the Kent Police Department’s, is on a hill, so people driving to City Hall during the day to pay utility bills or meet officials will access the facility from a parking lot in back that is level with the second floor. If they wish to meet the mayor, city manager, law director or an administrative assistant, they will proceed to the third floor of the wing that faces Haymaker.



From the street level, one enters the three-story atrium. The wing facing South Water Street contains Kent City Council chambers in a space capable of seating more than 200 with a ceiling two stories high. A foyer connecting council chambers with the atrium can seat even more for city discussion of an issue that brings out the public. The ground floor wing along Haymaker proposes to contain shared work rooms, storage and janitorial services.



There is no third floor on the wing facing Water Street, although many prefer building it out now and leaving it empty for future expansion. Materials and labor costs in construction always go up, so building out the third story of the Water Street wing now and leaving it empty for future use makes financial sense, proponents say.



Strong sentiment exists for creating an infrastructure that supports wireless technology, the uses for which would include live streaming of city council meetings and other public forums.



The city gained $1.5 million for the project when it sold its former administrative offices to the developers of 345 Apartments on South Depeyster Street. That will be applied to the construction cost of the proposed city hall. The remainder will be debt financed. With interest rates at historic lows, advocates say the city should lock in the debt as soon as the outside costs of the project are known.



Editor’s note: David Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.